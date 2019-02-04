AUGUSTA – Lawmakers heard hours of passionate testimony on Monday about a proposal that would require teachers to get permission from parents or students before utilizing potentially “obscene material” in classrooms.

Bill sponsor Rep. Amy Bradstreet Arata, R-New Gloucester, who objected to a book assigned to her son in the 12th grade, said the measure was needed to give parents or their children prior notification about sexually explicit or obscene materials in order to allow them to opt out.

An initial version of the bill would have removed public schools from the list of institutions – along with libraries or museums – that are currently exempt from the law prohibiting the dissemination of obscene materials to minors. Arata proposed an amended version on Monday that would, instead, require teachers to provide written notice that the book or other materials contained obscene content and required that parents or students consent to receiving the materials.

“This common-sense bipartisan bill will give minors and parents the respect and dignity of choosing what is appropriate for them and their family so that they do not have to feel embarrassed, harassed or traumatized,” said Arata. She said the bill “will help make sure that all Maine schools are safe and nurturing environments for our children.”

But teachers, librarians and associations representing Maine’s school boards and superintendents urged lawmakers to reject a bill that would make it a criminal offense for teachers to teach literary texts that some perceive as obscene. They also said the bill, L.D. 94, was unnecessary because school boards in Maine already have a process through which members of the public can challenge the suitability of educational materials and request a formal review.

“The problem is that what is obscene to one person or group may be judged to have artistic or social merit to another,” said Claudette Brassil, a retired English teacher representing the Maine Council for English Language Arts. “Criminalization of literary choices is a detriment to academic freedom. As in the past, contemporary community standards continue to evolve and are influenced by many forces.”

The book Arata found objectionable was “Kafka on the Shore,” a novel by Haruki Murakami that was published in Japan in 2002 and translated into English in 2005, when it made The New York Times’ list of the top 10 books of the year.

