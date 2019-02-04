A temporary outdoor concert venue going up in Westbrook – with a capacity of 8,200 – has scheduled its first show.

The hard rock band Shinedown plans to perform at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row on June 29, concert promoter Waterfront Concerts announced Monday.

Maine Savings Pavilion, located in a commercial and residential development that’s now under construction on a former quarry site on the Westbrook-Portland line, will have a temporary stage and seating this year as the concert promoter and developer determine whether a permanent venue is feasible on the site. The development is slated to include a Market Basket supermarket and other retailers, a brewery and food hall, a movie theater, medical and other offices and more than 750 residences, according to the Rock Row website.

Tickets for the Shinedown show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Other bands on the bill include Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands. More information is available at waterfrontconcerts.com.

No other concerts for Rock Row have been announced, but the Westbrook Planning Board in December approved up to 16 events at the venue between May and late September. No more than two shows will be allowed in a seven-day period, the board said. Shows will be put on by Maine-based Waterfront Concerts, which also stages concerts at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor and has done shows at the Maine State Pier in Portland.

When plans for the Rock Row venue were announced last year, Waterfront Concerts officials said that if the venue was approved, they would move the concert series they’ve been putting on for the past five years at Maine State Pier in Portland to the new Westbrook venue.

In 2017, Waterfront Concerts had proposed a 10-year contract to stage concerts on the pier, but city officials declined, saying they wanted to explore other permanent development options besides concerts for the city-owned pier.

