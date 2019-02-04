The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a man is missing following a house fire Monday night in the Hancock County town of Orland.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the fire marshal’s office, said in a statement that the man has not been seen since he told others that he was going to look for his missing dog after all the residents had made it safely out of the burning house. The man has not been publicly identified.

Four other people also lived at the home on Winkumpaugh Road, a one-story ranch-style home.

The fire, which started around 5:30 p.m., was so intense that it flattened the home, according to McCausland.

A team of five fire investigators was at the scene Monday night looking for the missing man and trying to determine the cause of the fire.

