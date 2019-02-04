A 10-year-old New Hampshire renewable energy company has merged with Portland’s ReVision Energy.

The merger, announced Monday, means Energy Emporium will now operate under the ReVision name, and two of the company’s executives will become owner-employees of ReVision, according to a press release announcing the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The merger positions ReVision to perform more work in New Hampshire’s Upper Valley, according to the release. The company already has locations in Brentwood and Concord, New Hampshire, as well as two locations in Maine and one in Massachusetts.

“ReVision’s mission is to transition our region to 100 percent solar and solar-powered complementary technologies, and the Upper Valley is critical to that effort,” said Dan Clapp, ReVision Energy co-founder and general manager of New Hampshire operations, in the release.

ReVision will now service all the Emporium customers in the region.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: