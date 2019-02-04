A York man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after police said he crashed his car into three cars that were parked along Route 1 near its intersection with Beech Ridge Road shortly after the Super Bowl ended Sunday night.

Christopher Saucier, 29, of York, was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, Sgt. Brian Curtin said in a news release Monday night.

Curtin said police officers were notified just a few minutes after the Super Bowl ended that someone had crashed into three parked cars in front of 100 Route One.

“Upon arrival, the officers found four heavily damaged cars,” Curtin said, noting that Saucier’s 2012 black Nissan was among them.

There were no reported injuries. The accident was reported at 10:07 p.m.

Saucier was processed at the York Police Station before being released on cash bail. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in York District Court on April 16.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

