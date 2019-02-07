Nominations are open for the fifth annual Source Maine Sustainability Awards. Over the years, we have captured a cross-section of faith leaders, butchers, school administrators, publishers, prison guards, grocers, aqua-cultivators and more who are vital to Maine’s economy and way of life.

Community knowledge is the key to finding our annual winners. If you know someone (or if you are someone) who is contributing to the state’s environmental well-being, please make a nomination. We seek a range of businesses and nonprofits, too, from venerable organizations with established records to relative newcomers with groundbreaking ideas.

To make a nomination, fill out the form below. Nominations are due Wednesday, March 20.

Winners will be selected by Portland Press Herald editors and judges from Maine’s sustainability and agricultural community. They will be profiled in the Maine Sunday Telegram on April 21 and honored Wednesday, May 1 at Pineland Farms at an award ceremony open to the public. You can purchase tickets now.

Included in these honors are the MOFGA Russell Libby Agricultural Scholars. These scholarships recognize students and teachers who are pursuing careers in or promoting sustainable agriculture in Maine with $1,500 awarded in three categories. Click here to learn more and apply. Applications are also due Wednesday, Mar. 20.

Read more about our past winners to see the scope of these honors: 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

Proudly sponsored by

Share

< Previous

Next >