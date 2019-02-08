GORHAM — The Scarborough girls’ hockey team, with 13 freshmen, is viewed by some as the team of the future. But as far as the Red Storm are concerned, the future is now, and they took a step closer toward a state title Friday evening.

Hosting third-seeded Falmouth in a South semifinal at USM Ice Arena, the second-seeded Red Storm got goals from freshmen Evelyn Boardman and Maya Sellinger and three more from seniors Courtney Brochu and Taylor Veilleux as they eliminated the Yachtsmen, 5-2.

Scarborough improved to 14-4-1 and advanced to the region final Wednesday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The Red Storm will face either top-seeded Cheverus/Kennebunk or fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls came out and played,” said Red Storm Coach Caitlin Jordan. “We’ve prepared all week to come out and show up right from the start.”

Scarborough scored first at 8:02 of the first period, on a power play. Veilleux set up Brochu for a shot that got past Falmouth goalie Julia Bonnvie for a 1-0 lead.

“We needed to come out and push hard,” said Brochu. “That goal wasn’t my best shot, but it looked good when it went in. It got our momentum going and got them rattled.”

The Red Storm went back on the power play early in the second period, and at 1:40, they doubled their lead as Veilleux was poked in a rebound after Bonnvie stopped a shot from Sellinger. Falmouth objected, arguing the whistle had blown, but the goal stood.

The Yachtsmen finally got a spark from an unsurprising source to pull back within one.

At 5:42, Kayla Sarazin got a pass from Izzy Roy, skated around the goal, then slipped the puck past Swett to give Falmouth life.

Early in the third period, the Red Storm restored their two-goal lead when Boardman completed a dazzling series of moves through the defense before beating Bonnvie at 1:27.

“I just wanted to score,” Boardman. “It was just instinct. It felt really good to score in a playoff game. I was nervous before the game, but I was excited to come out.”

Sellinger then scored on a power play at 3:41 to make it 4-1.

Sarazin answered with an unassisted tally at 7:28, but Brochu added an empty-net goal with 1:29 to play.

The Red Storm had a 20-18 edge in shots. Swett made 16 saves.

Falmouth got 15 saves from Bonnvie but couldn’t score on the power play.

“I knew (the Red Storm) were a talented and well-balanced team, even with all their freshmen,” said Falmouth Coach Rob Carrier. “Their will to win was greater than ours.

“I appreciate how hard the girls worked and that they were willing to learn. This loss stings right now, but they’ll remember the time they got to spend together.”

