The charges against Adam M. Masucci, 39, are related to a Dec. 9 brush fire on Earls Road in South Berwick. The fire was at the base of a homemade political sign and flag, according to the South Berwick Police Department, which responded to the fire along with the South Berwick Fire Department. Because of the suspicious nature of the fire, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in, police said, and later determined that it was arson.

In a post on Facebook announcing the indictment Friday, South Berwick police did not specify the nature of the political sign.

Masucci, a former resident of South Berwick, turned himself in to the Wells Police Department on Friday and was arrested on a warrant issued for the arson indictment. He posted bail and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. March 8, police said. One condition of Masucci’s release was that he not possess any incendiary devices.

