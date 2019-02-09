ROCKPORT — Ian Henderson and Noah Lang earned individual titles and nine Camden Hills wrestlers qualified for the state championships as the Windjammers won the Class A North regional Saturday in their home gym.

Camden Hills took the team title with 166 points. Mt. Ararat/Brunswick was second with 154.5, followed by Cony (115), Nokomis (112) and Oxford Hills (95).

The top four finishers in each weight class move on to the state championships next Saturday at Cony High in Augusta.

Henderson recorded a pin 3:12 into his championship-round match against Caden Kowalsky of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick in the 138-pound division. Lang won the 145-pound title with a technical fall against Mason Savary of Morse.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick had four individual champions – Brycen Kowalsky (113), Spencer LeClair (132), Ben Laurence (152) and Brady Mitchell-Damms (195). Kowalsky won his final with a pin, LeClair scored a major decision over Dawson Allen of Camden Hills, and Laurence and Mitchell-Damms both won by decision.

Four other Eagles also qualified for the state meet.

Ihsan Myers of Morse was victorious at 182 pounds.

David Wilson of Nokomis won his second straight regional title, taking a technical fall over Mason Huffman of Mt. Ararat/Brunswick with 1:04 left in the second round of their 170-pound match.

In a mild upset, Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas defeated Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Cody Holman in the 160-pound final with a pin with 40.8 seconds left in the second round. Nicholas was initially the No. 3 seed, but an injury moved him up to No. 2, behind Holman.

Erskine Academy’s Anthony Sanborn went to overtime before beating Cony’s Mitchell MacFarland in the 285-pound final. For three rounds, the two pushed each other around the mat, with each gaining one point. With 6.7 seconds left in the one-minute overtime, Sanborn earned two points with a takedown.

CLASS B SOUTH: Five Wells wrestlers won individual titles and 11 qualified for the state championships as the Warriors easily defended their regional title at Noble High.

Wells sent nine athletes to the championship round, and Michael Ducharme (106), Jacob Scott (120), Josh Burgess (132), Nathan Curtis (170) and Jonah Potter (182) earned victories in the finals. Travis Foster (126), Devin Chace (145), Evan Cash (160) and Morgan Welch-Thompson (195) all placed second, and Danny Marquis (113) and Devin Bickford (220) won consolation finals.

The Warriors finished with 216.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Medomak Valley (143). Wells will be seeking a third straight state championship next Saturday at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

Elias Miller (160) and Erik Benner (220) won regional titles for Medomak Valley, which will have eight wrestlers at the state meet.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

WATERVILLE 5, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Nate Newgard recored a hat trick and Ben Grenier made 20 saves for Waterville/Winslow (12-3) in a win over the Windjammers (8-7) at Colby’s Alfond Rink.

The RiverHawks broke a scoreless deadlock with four goals in the second period, including two power-play goals by Newgard.

Jackson Bernier made 42 saves for Camden Hills.

WINDHAM 4, LAWRENCE 2: Jordan Cantz recorded a hat trick as Windham/Westbrook (2-12) downed Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI (0-15) at Alfond Rink in Waterville.

Travis Brown also scored for Windham, which led 4-0 heading into the third period.

Cody Dixon scored both goals for Lawrence, while Adrian O’Connell finished with 27 saves.

Sean White made 26 saves for Windham.

ST. DOM’S 5, PORTLAND 1: Dominic Chasse scored twice as the Saints (10-4-1) beat Portland/Deering (7-8) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Will Fletcher added a goal and an assist, and Jacob Lewis and Lucas Pushard also scored for the Saints.

Donato Tocci got a second-period goal for Portland, assisted by Max Cheever and Jake Luce.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MVC CHAMPIONSHIP: Faith Blethen and Glory Blethen scored 19 points each, leading Boothbay to a 52-31 win over Oak Hill in Lewiston.

Boothbay trailed 11-9 after one quarter but outscored Oak Hill 32-11 over the middle two quarters.

Share

< Previous

Next >