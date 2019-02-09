NEW YORK — Ryan Pulock scored his second goal of the game 2:23 into overtime Saturday to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, Josh Bailey also scored, and Brock Nelson had two assists for the Islanders. Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots as New York won for the eighth time in 11 games (8-1-2).

SABRES 3, RED WINGS 1: Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo scored power-play goals at home, and Buffalo won for just the fourth time in 11 games.

WILD 4, DEVILS 2: Zach Parise scored the go-ahead goal, and Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak, giving Coach Bruce Boudreau something to smile about in his 900th NHL game with a victory at Newark, New Jersey.

FLYERS 6, DUCKS 2: Carter Hart made 30 saves for his eighth straight victory, Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists, and Philadelphia scored four times in the first period for a victory at home.

BLUES 3, PREDATORS 2: Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 19th goal of the season, rookie Jordan Binnington made 28 saves and St. Louis Blues won at home, extending its season-best winning streak to five games.

SENATORS 5, JETS 2: Mark Stone scored twice to help Ottawa win at home.

COYOTES 3, STARS 2: Alex Galchenyuk scored twice and assisted on another goal, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots to help Arizona triumph at Glendale, Arizona.

