BOSTON — Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee Saturday night, had an MRI Sunday and is listed as day-to-day. Right now that sounds like the least of the Boston Celtics’ problems, after a 123-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A team Boston led by 28 points on the way to scoring a season-high 74 points in the first half.

A team that debuted four new players Saturday.

A team, admitted Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, that ran only basic offense Saturday because that’s all any of the new guys could digest in their first game.

But basic offense was pretty good, judging from the open 3-pointers that newcomer Landry Shamet and defensive pest Patrick Beverley made in the fourth quarter – including two from Beverley and one from Shamet in the right corner, right in front of Boston’s bench. Those not in the game were closer than any Celtics defender on the court.

Brad Stevens, as he often does, pointed a finger at himself, agreeing that maybe he should have called another timeout during the Clippers’ massive 17-4 third-quarter run, and that maybe he has to “manage minutes better” – maybe even juggle the rotation.

The Celtics, after their recent 9-1 run, have lost their past two games, to the Lakers and Clippers – both after leading by 18 points or more. They once again have a faulty gas pedal.

But Marcus Morris let it be known that he’s fed up. The impending free agent said he hasn’t enjoyed himself on this team for a while, thanks to its inconsistency.

“For me it’s not really about the loss. It’s about the attitudes that we’re playing with. Guys are hanging their heads. It’s just not fun. It’s not fun,” the Celtics forward said. “We’re not competing at a high level. Even though we’re winning, it’s not fun.

“I don’t see the joy in the game,” he said. “I watch all these other teams around the league and guys are up on the bench, they’re jumping on the court, they’re doing all of this other stuff that looks like they’re enjoying their teammates’ success, they’re enjoying everything, and they’re playing together and they’re playing to win. And when I look at us I just see a bunch of individuals.”

Morris clearly believes his teammates are not playing for each other.

“The goal has to be to win. Bottom line. We’ve gotta play to win,” he said. “That’s sacrificing playing hard, that’s sacrificing being a better teammate, that’s sacrificing whatever it is. We have to put it to the side. No one’s getting traded. The trade deadline’s over. We’re competing for a championship. And that’s how we’ve gotta approach these games. Win, lose or draw, man. We’re going to lose games, but we don’t have no attitude, we don’t have no toughness, we ain’t having fun. It’s been a long season.”

To hear Morris tell it, the joy went out of this season long ago.

“It hasn’t been fun for a long time, man. Just hasn’t been fun for a long time, man. It’s not a matter of winning or not, the attitude it’s – it is what it is,” he said.

Asked why this team hasn’t developed the way he hoped, Morris said, “Just becoming a team, man. I’m sacrificing. It’s not about shots, it’s not about lock-down, man. It’s not about that, it’s about trying to win a game, man. Whatever the team needs to do to win. We gotta stick together, we gotta play together. We have to be happy for one another. If that’s sacrificing shots, if that’s being better defensively, we have to do that, man.”

Asked about Stevens’ suggestion that it may be time to revisit the rotation, Morris shrugged.

“I have nothing to do with that. He’s the coach, if that’s what it is, so be it,” he said. “I just want to win, man. I just want to have fun.”

