WARREN — Police are investigating a break-in at the Warren Community Library.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 after the assistant librarian discovered the front door of the library had been forced open.
The break-in occurred after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Sheriff Tim Carroll.
No other damage was done to the library other than the door.
A donation jar and some loose change on the desk were reported taken.
Deputy Paul Pinkham was able to gather some evidence and is continuing the investigation.
