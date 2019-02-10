WARREN — Police are investigating a break-in at the Warren Community Library.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 after the assistant librarian discovered the front door of the library had been forced open.

The break-in occurred after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Sheriff Tim Carroll.

No other damage was done to the library other than the door.

A donation jar and some loose change on the desk were reported taken.

Deputy Paul Pinkham was able to gather some evidence and is continuing the investigation.

