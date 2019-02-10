HOPE — Police are searching for two men who broke into a Crabtree Road home and fired off a gun during a home invasion.

The incident was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two men allegedly entered the residence and started looking for something by turning over furniture, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

There were two men at the residence at the time of the home invasion. The person who rents the house was not home. Of the two men there, one immediately ran out the back door to go to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

The other man was confronted by the two assailants who held a gun to him and demanded money. One shot was fired through the floor of the residence to threaten the man.

The two assailants quickly left after not being able to find what they were apparently looking for, the sheriff said. Police believed they were in a truck that they had parked up on the road away from the residence.

Police say they believe this was a target specific occurrence and that the general public is not threatened as it was a random home invasion.

Both of the victims are assisting with the investigation and evidence was gathered at the scene. Other potential witnesses and information will be gathered as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol and criminal investigation divisions continue to work the case

“As we always ask, if you should see something or hear something, (especially in the middle of the night that appears out of the ordinary) say something by calling the Knox County Regional Communications Center and letting us investigate,” the sheriff said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: