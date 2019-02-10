I have tested this recipe with many combinations of fruit. I can’t decide if mixed berry or strawberry-mango is my favorite. I eat this beautiful curd with yogurt for breakfast or with simply a spoon anytime I need a pick-me-up. For my sweetheart, I spread it into a shortbread crust for dessert.

4 cups frozen fruits (such as blackberries, blueberries, cherries, mangos, raspberries or strawberries) thawed

1 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 large eggs, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

Combine fruit, ½ cup sugar and salt in a bowl. Use a potato masher to help break down the berries. Let sit 2 hours. Press berry mixture through a sieve over a medium bowl using the back of a spoon. You should have 1 ¼ to 1 ½ cups of puree.

Whisk together remaining ½ sugar and cornstarch in a medium, heavy saucepan. Add puree, lemon juice, and eggs. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until thick, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; add butter, stirring gently until butter melts. Press curd through a sieve set over a small bowl using the back of a spoon.

Cool to room temperature and refrigerate for 6 hours before using. The curd will continue to thicken as it chills.

Share

filed under: