SCARBOROUGH — Second-ranked Scarborough used a strong defensive effort to defeat seventh-ranked Massabesic 41-29 in a Class AA South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Julia Freeman led the Red Storm with 13 points while Kayla Conley had 12.

Massabesic was led by McKenzy Ouellette with 15.

Scarborough is now 17-2 while the Mustangs finished 7-12.

It was only 2-0 after one quarter as both teams came out cold. Scarborough was 1-for 18 shooting while Massabesic was 0-for-11, along with eight turnovers.

Bella Dickinson has the only basket of the quarter, with 3:30 remaining.

The Red Storm heated up in the second, scoring 20 points to take a 22-9 halftime lead. The Mustangs didn’t score a basket until 5:38 remained in the first half.

