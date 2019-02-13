Several high school playoff games have been postponed because of Wednesday’s snowstorm. Check back throughout the day for updates.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Buckfield at Traip Academy … moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dirigo at NYA … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lisbon at Wells … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Madison at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Massabesic at Bonny Eagle … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.
And, Thursday’s game between Portland and Deering has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday at Deering High.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bonny Eagle at Noble … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Deering at Windham … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Maranacook at Spruce Mountain … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Richmond at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
South regional final between Scarborough and Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Colisee in Lewiston. The North regional final between Lewiston and St. Dom’s will start about 30 minutes afterward.
