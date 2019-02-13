Several high school playoff games have been postponed because of Wednesday’s snowstorm. Check back throughout the day for updates.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Buckfield at Traip Academy … moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dirigo at NYA … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lisbon at Wells … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Madison at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Massabesic at Bonny Eagle … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.

And, Thursday’s game between Portland and Deering has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday at Deering High.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle at Noble … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Deering at Windham … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Maranacook at Spruce Mountain … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Richmond at Old Orchard Beach … moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

South regional final between Scarborough and Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB … moved to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Colisee in Lewiston. The North regional final between Lewiston and St. Dom’s will start about 30 minutes afterward.

