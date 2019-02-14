AUGUSTA – A legislative committee voted unanimously Thursday to approve the nomination of Amanda Beal as commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, following a public hearing where about a dozen people spoke in support of Beal.

Beal, 46, and the current president and CEO of Maine Farmland Trust, a nonprofit that works to protect farms from development and provide farmers with access to land, is the final Cabinet nominee for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Amanda Beal

Beal has received some criticism for her lack of experience in forestry. However, in the hearing before the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, she was repeatedly praised for her leadership style, passion for creating a strong farm economy in Maine and New England and collaborative efforts to protect farmland and farmers.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Beal will lead a large state agency that oversees farming programs, state parks and public lands, the Maine Forest Service and a broad range of other programs. She would also resign her post at the trust.

Beal grew up on a Litchfield dairy farm and has been active on food policy issues. She is the last of the 14 commissioner nominees for Mills. Beal also is the eighth woman selected by Mills – Maine’s first female governor – to head a state agency, numbers that make the Mills administration the most gender-diverse in state history.

Beal will take over an agency that serves diverse farming interests, from large potato farms in Aroostook County to the small, organic farms that have helped Maine buck the national trend of dwindling farms and aging farmers. She also co-authored the book “A New England Food Vision,” which studied the potential for expanding food production throughout the region.

Since 2012, the department also has overseen state parks, outdoor recreation programs and a multi-billion dollar forestry industry that still forms the economic backbone in parts of rural Maine.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: