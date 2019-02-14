BRIDGTON — Cheverus senior Annesley Black won her third straight giant slalom title Thursday and the Falmouth boys set a course for a successful title defense on the opening day of the Class A Alpine skiing state championship at Shawnee Peak.

Marshwood sophomore Sean Maguire won the boys’ giant slalom title by two-tenths of a second over A.J. Noyes, whose Falmouth team opened a 17-point lead over Mt. Blue heading into Friday’s concluding slalom competition.

Fryeburg senior Brooke Juneau was runner-up behind Black but the defending champion Raiders are currently in third in girls’ team competition behind leader Mt. Blue and Edward Little, who are separated by 12 points.

This story will be updated.

