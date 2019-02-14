COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday night.

Casey Cizikas scored twice on breakaways and Josh Bailey also had a goal for the Islanders, who cruised to their fifth win in the last seven games.

Greiss was outstanding in getting his 12th career shutout and the Islanders’ defenders showed why they are tops in the NHL in keeping opponents’ pucks out of their net. New York snapped the Blue Jackets’ four-game win streak.

PANTHERS 3, FLAMES 2: Vincent Trocheck scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Florida over visiting Calgary.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary late in the third period, but Matthew Tkachuk missed in the third round of the shootout with a chance to do the same.

LIGHTNING 6, STARS 0: Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and three assists, and Tampa Bay beat visiting Dallas.

RED WINGS 3, SENATORS 2: Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including a penalty shot, and Jimmy Howard made 40 saves in his 500th game to lead Detroit at home.

