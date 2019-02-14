DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano led another Ford sweep in the second qualifying race for the Daytona 500.

The reigning NASCAR champion was fourth on the final lap Thursday night in the 150-mile qualifying race when he pulled out of line for an attempt to make a pass for the lead. He got a solid push from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney to move to the front.

Logano earned a spot in the second row for the Daytona 500. He will start next to Kevin Harvick, who won the first qualifying race.

Logano was followed by Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola as Mustang drivers went 1-2-3 in the second race.

Harvick led Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard in the first race for the initial Ford sweep. Ford this season unveiled the Mustang to race at NASCAR’s top level.

Brendan Gaughan finished 15th to earn the final transfer spot into Sunday’s race.

Parker Kligerman earned the second transfer spot, getting some late help from fellow Toyota driver Kyle Busch to finish 12th in the first of two races.

“I didn’t know how, I didn’t know if we could but I intended to do it,” said Kligerman, a driver-turned-broadcaster who made his only other career Daytona 500 start in 2014. Sunday will mark only his 15th career Cup start.

The affable Kligerman started working for NBC Sports and landed a gig hosting the car show “Proving Grounds.” He seemed at ease on pit road facing a crush of cameras, microphones and reporters.

He felt more comfortable wearing a firesuit than a headset. He’ll drive the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing and hoped to race in at least 12 more Cup races this season.

“I just didn’t think I was getting anyone’s attention,” Kligerman said. “I couldn’t find the right opportunity, couldn’t find the right sponsor.”

