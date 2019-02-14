A section of Route 302 in Windham is closed Thursday afternoon following a car crash.
Route 302 is closed between Page Road and River Road, Windham police said at 12:45 p.m. Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
