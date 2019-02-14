A judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of a Windham man charged with murdering his wife.

The stunning development followed a two-day interruption of Noah Gaston’s murder trial after the state’s chief medical examiner changed his opinion about the angle of a gunshot wound that killed Alicia Gaston. That forensic evidence was expected to play a significant role in arguments about how close Gaston was to his wife when he shot her, and whether he could have mistaken her for an intruder.

Justice Michaela Murphy ordered a new trial in front of a different jury, although it was not immediately clear how soon a new trial can be held. The shooting took place three years ago and the initial trial was delayed several times.

Gaston’s defense attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial Thursday in light of the change in the chief medical examiner’s opinion.

Gaston, 36, is charged with murder and manslaughter for fatally shooting his wife three years ago. Alicia Gaston, 34, died from a single shot from a shotgun in the stairwell of their family’s Windham home.

Her husband has said he thought she was an intruder when he fired on Jan. 14, 2016, but prosecutors have argued that he intended to kill her.

The trial began Monday with opening arguments and emotional testimony, but the judge unexpectedly paused the trial Tuesday after a closed-door conference with the attorneys. The reason for the delay became clear Thursday morning, when the defense team moved for a mistrial.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the state’s chief medical examiner, told the prosecutors Tuesday morning that he had changed his opinion about the direction of the shotgun wound. He was scheduled to testify in the trial that day.

Court documents show Flomenbaum conducted the autopsy on Alicia Gaston in 2016, and he released a report within days of her death that said the wound path was “very slightly downward.” He then placed a rod in a forensic dummy to simulate the wound path.

Investigators, including a ballistics expert, brought that dummy to the Gaston house. They used it to estimate that Alicia Gaston was near the top of the staircase when she was shot. A central argument in the case is whether Alicia Gaston was close enough to Noah Gaston so that he could identify her.

But Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said Thursday that it appeared Flomenbaum changed his opinion Tuesday when he saw a photograph of the wound that had been prepared as a trial exhibit. He told the prosecutors he now believed the path could have been at an angle of as much as 45 degrees.

It was not clear what about the photograph caused him to change him mind. The state’s attorneys immediately reported that change to the defense team and the judge, derailing the planned testimony and calling into question the future of the trial.

The defense lawyers argued Thursday that their preparation for trial would have been different with the new information, and they have already told the jury they will not challenge the state’s forensic evidence. The state countered that the chief medical examiner’s testimony does not need to change, in part because other forensic evidence supported the conclusion that Alicia Gaston was near the top of the stairs when she was shot.

“There’s no evidence of any misconduct here on the part of the attorney general’s office, and it seems to be that everybody misunderstood or misapprehended what was in the report,” Murphy said. “The question is how material is that to the strategic decisions that the defense made and the commitment the defense made to the jury.”

The judge heard oral arguments Thursday about the issue and returned to her chambers to make a decision. The jury was not present for the hearing, but Noah Gaston sat quietly with his attorneys. Murphy is expected to rule at 12:30 p.m.

