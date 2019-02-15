Police continued to investigate the crash that killed a Standish woman walking near her home on Monday and her family gathered Friday to remember her.

Visiting hours for Eileen Garroway, 69, were held Friday afternoon at her home on Whites Bridge Road, which is a short distance from where a car left the road and hit her Monday as she was walking. There is no sidewalk along the winding, two-lane road and woods are close to the narrow shoulder on each side.

Investigators say they haven't come to a conclusion as to what caused the crash that killed Eileen Garroway, 69, on Monday. Courtesy photo

Garroway was one of 13 children and grew up in Lewiston, her obituary said.

She worked in nutrition at Maine Medical Center before she retired in 2014, in addition to helping out at the Portland School of Ballet, a side job she started when her daughter, Kate, began taking classes there about 30 years ago.

Maintaining close relationships with friends and family gave her great joy, and “was the great work of her life,” the obituary said.

In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, reading and sharing books, and taking walks, the tribute read.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case, said work to reconstruct the crash continues, and no charges have been filed.

The driver, Nicholas Breed, 20, of Topsham, has been cooperating fully in the investigation, police said Friday.

“We’re looking into everything,” Sheriff’s Lt. Donald Foss said. “We have come to no conclusion as to how (the crash) happened, but its still very much under investigation.”

The speed limit in the area is posted at 40 mph. It is not yet known how fast Breed was traveling when he left the roadway.

Foss said investigators are downloading airbag modules from the 2015 Toyota Corolla, and are awaiting results from a blood test that could show whether Breed had any intoxicants in his system at the time of the crash. Investigators are also looking at whether Breed was using his cellphone, which he voluntarily surrendered to investigators, police said.

The crash site is along a main access road between Route 35 and the Saint Joseph’s College campus, where Breed is a student, police said.

Garroway is listed as the owner of a single-family home on Whites Bridge Road.

