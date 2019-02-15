Drew Storey provided an early spark and fellow veterans Logan Bagshaw and Zach Brown got the offense through a couple rough patches as top-seeded Greely beat No. 8 Mt. Ararat, 70-46, in a Class A South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Friday at the Portland Expo.

Greely (16-3), the two-time defending state champion, will meet No. 5 Kennebunk (15-4) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. The two Western Maine Conference teams did not play during the regular season.

Mt. Ararat finished 10-10.

Storey (21 points) scored 10 of Greely’s first 12 points as the Rangers jumped out to a 9-0 lead.

Mt. Ararat, though, stayed in striking range behind 10 first half-points from 6-foot-8 Jared Balser, who finished with 18 points.

Greely took a timeout with 2:27 left in the half after a couple sloppy possessions, holding a 27-19 lead. A patient offensive set led to a 3-pointer by Brown (12 points). Bagshaw (25 points) quickly made another 3-pointer en route to a 35-21 halftime lead.

Greely’s offense was slow to get going in the third quarter until Brown was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws. In quick order, Storey finished off a Mt. Ararat turnover and Michael Coppersmith – another veteran of Greely’s two 22-0 teams – converted a drive.

Leading 52-33 after three quarters, Greely put the game away with a 12-0 run in the fourth.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL



HAMPDEN ACADEMY 44, ERSKINE ACADEMY 26: Bailey Donovan recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Broncos past the seventh-seeded Eagles in a Class A North quarterfinal in Augusta.

Donovan, a 6-foot-3 senior, led a dominant rebounding performance by the Broncos, who will face Lawrence in the semifinals on Tuesday night. Donovan grabbed nine of her team’s 12 offensive rebounds. She scored 11 points in the first half, then got Hampden’s first nine points of the third quarter as the Broncos built a 13-point lead.

MESSALONSKEE 39, GARDINER 33: Gabrielle Wener scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and the fifth-seeded Eagles (11-8) beat No. 4 Gardiner (12-7) in a Class A North quarterfinal in Augusta.

Messalonskee was just 6 of 35 from the field through three quarters and trailed 20-19, but a 3-pointer by Emily Parent and baskets from Alyssa Genness, Mackenzie Mayo and Sarah Lowell put the Eagles ahead for good.

Aimee Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Gardiner, which made just 8 of 39 shots.

SKOWHEGAN 46, CAMDEN HILLS 37: Annie Cooke, Jaycie Christopher and Alyssa Everett combined for all 26 of Skowhegan’s second-half points and the top-seeded Indians (19-0) pulled away from No. 8 Camden Hills (7-12) in a Class A North quarterfinal.

Skowhegan led just 20-17 at halftime, but Cooke scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter as the lead grew to 34-26. Christopher was 6 for 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points. Everett added 12 points.

Kassie Krul scored 13 points for the Windjammers.

WATERVILLE 44, JOHN BAPST 35: The third-seeded Purple Panthers (19-0) started the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run and rallied for a Class B North quarterfinal win over No. 11 John Bapst (7-13) at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

Sadie Garling scored 19 points and Jayda Murray added 12 for Waterville. The duo combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping their team erase a 25-21 deficit.

Sydney Ellis led John Bapst with 11 points.

Share

< Previous

Next >