Authorities are responding to multiple casualties in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday afternoon, including several police officers, after a gunman opened fire inside a Henry Pratt warehouse. The suspect was apprehended, according to the City of Aurora.

An Aurora police spokesman told The Washington Post that “multiple people … multiple officers” were injured. The spokesperson could not confirm any fatalities.

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., on Friday. Bev Horne/Daily Herald via Associated Press First responders and emergency vehicles are gathered near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., on Friday. Bev Horne/Daily Herald via Associated Press

Rush Copley, a community hospital in Aurora, said in a tweet that it received two patients involved in the shootings, and they were “being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

In an interview with Chicago’s ABC7, Aurora public information officer Clayton Muhammad said the injured officers were in “stable condition” and the suspect was “neutralized,” though would not indicate whether the suspect was apprehended alive or dead. Clayton also told the station schools came off lockdown around 3:45 Central time.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst says he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”

Nancy Caal, who works at Erwin’s Truck Repair near the scene of the shooting, told The Post that she heard the din of sirens as police cars and ambulances rushed to the building behind hers.

She and two others put the shop on lockdown when they saw heavily armed officers heading toward the adjacent Henry Pratt warehouse.

“Nobody told us nothing,” she said. “But we closed the gates and locked down the shop.”

News reports of an active shooter there confirmed their fears shortly after.

“We are kind of nervous,” Caal said. “It looks like something big is going on out there.”

The company makes valves for portable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial purposes. Aurora is city of about 200,000 people about 38 miles west of Chicago.

Additional details were not immediately available.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

