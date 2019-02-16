AUGUSTA — Undefeated Forest Hills opened its tournament in style Saturday.

The top-seeded Tigers scored the game’s first 15 points and never looked back, cruising to a 85-33 win over No. 8 Seacoast Christian in the Class D South quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center. Forest Hills (19-0) will meet No. 5 Greenville in a regional semifinal Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers led by 20 at the end of the first quarter, 32 at halftime and 48 after three periods.

Brandon Gilboe scored a game-high 18 points, one of five Forest Hills players in double figures. Jakob Rivas and Parker Desjardins each added 17, and Hunter Cuddy finished with 14.

Kobe Jex led Seacoast Christian (3-16) with nine points.

This story will be updated

Share

< Previous