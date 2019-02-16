Eighth-seeded Wells High took control from the start and knocked off No. 1 Mountain Valley, 62-52, in a Class B South boys’ basektball quarterfinal Saturday at the Portland Expo.
The Warriors (10-10), regional champions the past two years, will face Gray-New Gloucester in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.
Tyler Bridge led Wells with 19 points and Matt Shurburne scored 15. Jacob Blanchard led Mountain Valley with 12 points.
This story will be updated.
