Chris Cummins scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as second-seeded York ran past No. 7 Fryeburg Academy 53-35 Saturday night in a Class A South boys’ basketball quarterfinal at the Portland Expo.

The Wildcats scored the first 19 points.

Brady Cummins and Will MacDonald each scored 12 points for the Wildcats. Fryeburg was led by Eli Mahan with 12 points and Tucker Buzzell with 10.

York (16-3) will play third-seeded Falmouth at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. The Wildcats lost to Falmouth, 58-49, on Dec. 29.

Fryeburg finished 7-12, with three of the losses to the Wildcats.

York opened its big lead with the help of nine Fryeburg turnovers in the first quarter and was never really challenged. The Raiders did pull within nine late in the second quarter, at 26-17 on a drive by Tucker Buzzell, but York finished the second quarter with a 9-1 run.

Chris Cummins had 14 points for York in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers, while Brady Cummins had 10.

