DUNEDIN, Fla. — Right-hander Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays said Sunday it’s “pretty disheartening” that veteran players like Adam Jones remain unsigned as full-squad spring-training workouts are set to begin.

“I’m someone who can speak on how much I’ve learned from these individuals, and I know how important they are to the game of baseball,” Stroman said. “So to see these guys sitting at home and not have jobs, that’s absolutely crazy.”

Beyond the unsigned star duo of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, baseball’s free-agency pool still has a surprising number of big names in it, including closer Craig Kimbrel, left-hander Dallas Keuchel, outfielder Carlos Gomez and infielder Josh Harrison.

Stroman also pointed out that others, including Melky Cabrera and Curtis Granderson, have only been able to find minor league deals.

“The young wave of guys are extremely talented but they need to be mentored,” Stroman said. “So I think it’s a premium that we start getting some of these guys that don’t have jobs, they need to have jobs. They should have jobs. They should be in clubhouses. It’s ridiculous that they’re not.”

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani hopes to hit off a tee next week for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

“That’s the thought but I’m not trying to rush myself,” the two-way Los Angeles star said through an interpreter.

Ohtani, the AL Rookie of the Year, had surgery Oct. 1 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and the Angels think the earliest he could be ready to hit in games is in May. He hopes to start the pitching phase of his rehabilitation at the end of spring training.

ATHLETICS: Khris Davis, the major league home run leader last season, would like a multiyear deal from Oakland to stay with the franchise at least three more years.

General Manager David Forst has said signing Davis long-term is a top priority, but the team spent the offseason putting pieces around him to try and build another consistent contender. Led by Davis’ 48 home runs and career-high 123 RBI, the A’s returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

BREWERS: A person familiar with the negotiations said third baseman Mike Moustakas and the team are nearing a deal that would keep him in Milwaukee for a guarantee of about $10 million.

The sides were negotiating a deal that would include a club option for 2020.

PADRES: Left-hander Aaron Loup agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees $1.4 million and includes a team option for 2020.

Loup gets a $1.2 million salary this year. San Diego’s option is for $2 million with a $200,000 buyout.

