Samantha Averill, Bonny Eagle basketball: Averill, a senior guard, scored 22 points as the Scots avenged a regular-season loss by beating Noble 56-35 in a Class AA South quarterfinal.

Annesley Black, Cheverus skiing: Black, a senior, remained undefeated in state championship races by sweeping the Class A slalom and giant slalom titles for the third straight year.

Sol Demers, Sanford wrestling: Demers defeated former state champions in the semifinals and final to win the 220-pound division at the Class A state championships. He captured the state title with a 5-4 overtime victory against James Boyd of Nokomis.

Ben Hay, York indoor track: Seeded 15th in the high jump at the Class B state meet, Hay finished third with a clearance of 6 feet to help the Wildcats win the team title.

Abby Lamontagne, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach hockey: The junior forward from Kennebunk started her team’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the South final against Scarborough (the Stags won 3-2 in overtime), then got both goals for the Stags in a 2-1 upset win over Lewiston in the state championship game.

Sean Maguire, Marshwood skiing: Maguire, a sophomore, won both the slalom and giant slalom at the Class A state championships.

Stillman Mahan, Portland boys’ basketball: The junior guard hit a 3-pointer with less than three seconds remaining as the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Deering 51-50 in a Class AA North quarterfinal. Mahan led Portland with 12 points.

