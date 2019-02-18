Kennebunk High started fast and then slowly pulled away in a 51-33 victory over Lincoln Academy in a Class A girls’ basketball quarterfinal game at the Portland Expo.

Kennebunk scored the first nine points in both the first and second quarters to build a big lead.

Emily Archibald led the Rams with 17 points while Jess Dupler had 15 and Alaina Schatzabel 11. The Eagles were led by Chelsea Williams with 11.

The fourth-ranked Rams (13-6) will play the Greely-Fryeburg winner in the regional semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena. It will be the Rams first appearance in a regional semifinal since 2000.

The fifth-ranked Eagles finished 9-10.

Kennebunk was in control from the start, scoring the game’s first nine points and using a shifting zone to frustrate the Eagles’ outside shooters.

It was 11-5 after one quarter, then the Rams out-scored the Eagles 18-6 in the second – again scoring the first nine points of the quarter – to take a 29-11 lead into the half.

Dupler had 12 points at the half for Kennebunk while Archibald had eight, along with nine rebounds.

This story will be updated.

