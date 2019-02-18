SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says at least a dozen states will join a lawsuit against President Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Maine will be joining the lawsuit, according to Marc Malon, the spokesman for Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Becerra told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” he planned to file California’s lawsuit on Monday. He didn’t specify which other states would join, but in addition to Maine, officials in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada announced that they would challenge Trump.

Becerra said there is no emergency at the border and Trump doesn’t have the authority to make the declaration.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.

