Top-ranked Greely overcame a sluggish start, closing the first half on a 28-2 run en route to a 66-28 victory over No. 8 Fryeburg Academy in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday evening at the Portland Expo.
Anna DeWolfe led the way with 23 points, while Camille Clement added 12. The Rangers improved to 19-0 and advanced to meet No. 4 Kennebunk (13-6) at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.
The Rangers committed seven first-quarter turnovers and were in a 6-6 tie before getting the final eight points of the quarter. Greely then outscored Fryeburg 20-2 in the second quarter for a 34-8 halftime lead.
Greely extended its advantage to 60-16 after three quarters.
Fryeburg (5-15) was paced by Tina LeBlanc with eight points.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
YORK 7, MARANACOOK 1: Dalton McCann recorded a hat trick and also assisted on a goal as the Wildcats (12-5) defeated Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (1-16) at Dover Ice Arena.
Joe Neal scored twice, Andrew Bertolini contributed a goal and two assists, and Jake Nelson had a goal and an assist for York.
Owen Foster got a third-period goal for Maranacook.
MASSABESIC 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Paidric Green scored in the first and third periods, and Gavin Sperlich made 19 saves as Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (10-6) shut out Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (5-12) at USM Arena.
Brady Cormier chipped in with a second-period goal.
