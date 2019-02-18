ORONO – Olivia Tighe had a hand in four victories and three state records to help Cape Elizabeth win a third consecutive Class B girls’ swimming and diving championship Monday afternoon at the University of Maine’s Stanley Wallace Pool.

Tighe broke the state record in the 200-yard freestyle set by Caitlin Tycz two years ago by a quarter of a second with a time of 1 minute, 50.21 seconds and anchored

Cape’s 200 free relay to victory in 1:35.20, shaving nearly a full second off the time the same quartet of Tighe, Alicia Lawrence, Caroline Mahoney and Hope Campbell established a year ago. Tighe also led off the 400 free relay made up of the same four swimmers, who lowered their own state mark by more than two seconds to 3:30.27 – winning the race by more than 20 seconds over runner-up Greely.

Tighe was named Performer of the Meet for the second straight year.

The Capers amassed 487 points. Greely was second with 300.5.

Mt. Desert Island was third at 245 followed by Morse (201), Ellsworth (184.5), Camden Hills (170) and 14 other schools.

Mahoney, a junior, also won two individual events for Cape. She set a pool record of 55.12 seconds in the 100 backstroke and won the 50 free in 23.58. Morse junior Haily Harper won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breast. Twin sister Olivia Harper won the 100 butterfly in 54.98 seconds and set a 50 free state record of 23.33 in her opening leg of the 200 free relay.

Morse won the opening 200 medley relay in 1:48.91.

Greely senior Julia Bisson defended her diving state title with a score of 389.25 points. Cape senior Jade Lindenau won the 500 free with 5:19.65, a fraction ahead of freshman teammate Ali Briggs.

