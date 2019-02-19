AUGUSTA — Catherine Reid scored 27 points to lead North Yarmouth Academy to a 52-35 victory over defending champion Monmouth in a Class C South quarterfinal Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The third-seeded Panthers (15-4) will face No. 2 Winthrop in a semifinal on Thursday afternoon. Abby Ferland scored 12 points for sixth-seeded Monmouth, which finished 15-5.

