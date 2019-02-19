AUGUSTA — A daunting opening deficit proved to just be a speed bump for the Winthrop High girls’ basketball team.

Madison Forgue scored 14 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone added 13 as the second-seeded Ramblers (16-2) took down No. 7 Old Orchard Beach, 50-41, in the Class C South quarterfinals Tuesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Shani Plante scored 21 points for Old Orchard Beach (12-8), while Samantha Donnell added 10.

Winthrop trailed 12-1 early in the first quarter, but scored 10 straight to end the quarter down 12-11. The teams battled from there to the fourth, where a Forgue jumper gave Winthrop the lead for good at 35-33, and nine straight WilsonFalcone points put the Ramblers up 46-38 and in command with 3:14 to go.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >