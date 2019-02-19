Maggie Whitmore led a balanced offense with 16 points as top-ranked South Portland High defeated No. 5 Bonny Eagle 58-35 in a Class AA South girls’ basketball semifinal Tuesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Kaleisha Towle added 12 points and Jenna Leckie 11 for the Riots. Bonny Eagle was led by Samantha Averill with 15.

South Portland (19-1) will play second-ranked Scarborough in the regional final at 3:45 p.m. Friday at CIA.

Bonny Eagle finished 13-7, its season beginning and ending with a loss to the Riots.

The Red Riots took the lead at 8-6 on a 3-pointer by Bella Cloutier late in the first quarter and methodically pulled away. It was 16-8 after one and 32-18 at the half.

South Portland had a strong inside-outside game and defensively never let the Scots get into any rhythm.

Maggie Whitmore had 12 points for the Riots at the half, hitting two 3-pointers. South Portland hit six 3-pointers in the first two quarters.

This story will be updated.

