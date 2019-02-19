Several dignitaries, including Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, will participate in a Wednesday morning ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard’s newly renovated command center in South Portland.

Collins will be joined by several high-ranking Coast Guard commanders including Vice Admiral Scott Buschman, Rear Admiral Andrew Tiongson and Captain Brian LeFebvre, commander of Sector Northern New England in Portland.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Chellsey Phillips said the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the South Portland base, 259 High St.

After the ceremony, Collins will meet with the media before boarding the 65-foot ice breaking tugboat Shackle for a tour of Casco Bay and a discussion of the importance of ice breaking missions.

Share

< Previous

Next >