Freshman Logan Brown hit the go-ahead 3-pointer and second-seeded Brunswick High hit four foul shots down the stretch to defeat No. 3 Marshwood, 51-46, Wednesday morning in a Class A South girls’ basketball semifinal at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Hawks had taken a 45-44 lead with 2:08 remaining on a basket by Angelina Bisson. But Brown came down and hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to regain the lead for the Dragons.

Brunswick defenders surround a Marshwood player during the first half of their Class A South semifinal Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. (Staff photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer)

Emily Larochelle and Charlotte MacMillon each hit two foul shots in the final 1:14 to secure the win.

Brunswick (19-2) will play the Greely-Kennebunk winner in the regional final at 6 p.m. Saturday at CIA. Marshwood finished 15-5.

The story of the first half was fouls. The officials called 21 fouls on the two teams in the first two quarters making it difficult for either to get any momentum.

Marshwood took an 8-0 lead before the Dragons responded and led 16-13 after one.

But the Hawks kept coming back in the second and took the lead, 23-22, on two foul shots by Angelina Bisson with 1:53 left in the second. Two foul shots by Natalie Herbold made it 25-22 before Brunswick’s Emily Larochelle hit two foul shots with 45 seconds left to make it 25-24.

The Hawks held the ball at the end for a final shot and Alicia Richards hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Marshwood a 28-24 lead at the half.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous