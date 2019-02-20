Deering High continued its amazing late-season surge, earning a spot in the Class AA North girls’ basketball championship game.

Behind 17 points from Delaney Haines, seventh-seeded Deering, which lost 12 consecutive games earlier this season, defeated No. 2 Bangor, 34-17, in the regional semifinals Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Delaney Haines of Deering High drives past Bangor's Abby Fleming in the first half of their Class AA North semifinal Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. (Staff photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer)

Haines broke her right wrist early in the season and returned with five games remaining. Since then Deering has lost only twice.

Deering (6-14) will play the Portland-Oxford Hills winner in the regional final at 2 p.m. Friday at the CIA. Bangor finished 12-8.

Deering never trailed after Victoria Garand hit a pair of foul shots just 24 seconds into the game. With Haines controlling the offense and its 2-3 zone baffling Bangor, Deering was able to hold off any Bangor surge.

It was 14-6 after one quarter, with Deering scoring the final five points. Haines had seven points in the first eight minutes.

Neither team could get anything going in the second quarter, which ended with Deering ahead 18-9.

Deering got just four points, all by Haines, while Bangor had three foul shots.

