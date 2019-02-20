Senior Anna DeWolfe scored 21 points and had 10 assists and seven steals as the Greely High girls’ basketball team defeated Kennebunk, 67-52, in a Class A South semifinal Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

The top-seeded Rangers (20-0) earn a rematch with No. 2 Brunswick (19-1) in the regional final for the third straight year. They’ll meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at CIA.

Greely's Anna DeWolfe drives to the basket during the first half of a Class A South girls' basketball semifinal against Kennebunk on Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena. (Staff photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer)

Kennebunk finished 13-7.

