Senior Anna DeWolfe scored 21 points and had 10 assists and seven steals as the Greely High girls’ basketball team defeated Kennebunk, 67-52, in a Class A South semifinal Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.
The top-seeded Rangers (20-0) earn a rematch with No. 2 Brunswick (19-1) in the regional final for the third straight year. They’ll meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at CIA.
Kennebunk finished 13-7.
This story will be updated.
