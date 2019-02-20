Holding an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Oxford Hills dribbled the ball as long as it could to try to escape with a victory Wednesday in the Class AA North girls’ basketball semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena.

The strategy worked. Julie Colby and Cassidy Dumont hit clutch free throws to help the top-seeded Vikings hold off No. 4 Portland, 47-36, and advance to the regional championship game against Deering on Friday afternoon at CIA.

Bailey Whitney and Colby found different paths to six points each in the first quarter to help the Vikings set the tone and go on a 10-1 run.

The Vikings opened up the second quarter with an 8-2 run to spread the lead to 25-12. The main contributor of the run was Vikings junior Cecilia Dieterich, who scored her first bucket off a great cut down the lane into a layup, then scored quickly again off an steal and outlet pass from Cassidy Dumont.

Dieterich scored seven of her nine-first-half points in the second quarter and went into the locker rooms at halftime with a 30-20 lead. Portland was paced by the aggressive scoring of Gemima Motema, who finished the first half with three rebounds, a steal and six points.

Motema continued her hot streak in the third with seven points, two blocks and a steal in the quarter.

