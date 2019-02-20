BRUNSWICK — Three people remained hospitalized Wednesday, with two listed in serious condition, after a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victims as Elmer Warren, Sr., 49, of Dresden, Rochelle Warren, 21, of Dresden; and 24-year-old Tracey Williams of Topsham.

Sunday’s crash happened around 2:45 p.m., when a Ford Ranger driven by Warren went off the road and struck a metal pole. The truck was traveling in the northbound lane and crashed near the Route 196 connector.

Traffic was reduced to one lane. According to Cmdr. Mark Waltz, police are still investigating the cause of the accident. All three victims were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Elmer and Rochelle Warren are both in serious condition according to a hospital spokesman Tuesday afternoon. Williams is listed in fair condition.

