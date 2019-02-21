Wells continued its improbable playoff run as the eighth seed, knocking off No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester, 49-37, in a Class B South boys’ basketball semifinal Thursday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Wells, 8-10 in the regular season, won a preliminary round game and then beat No. 1 Mountain Valley. Gray-New Gloucester was trying to reach a regional final for the first time since 1975 when the Patriots went on to win the state Class C title.

Wells (11-10), the two-time defending regional champion, advances to Saturday’s 2:45 p.m. South final against No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (13-7) which beat No. 2 Maranacook in a fast-paced thriller, 64-61.

No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester finished 13-7.

Matt Sherburne led Wells with 23 points. Tyler Bridge added 15 points and Dylan Whitney was the defensive star, holding Gray standout John Martin to five points.

This story will be updated.

