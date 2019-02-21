The federal government shutdown that ended in late January may have contributed to a double-digit decline in sales of existing single-family homes in Maine.

Statewide home sales declined by nearly 13 percent in January compared with a year earlier, while the median home price remained the same.

In a report issued Thursday, the Maine Association of Realtors cited the record-length government shutdown as a possible contributor to the decline in sales.

“January 2019 statewide statistics show overall decline, though the 837 units sold is the fourth-highest January over the past 10 years,” Peter Harrington, president of the association and broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, said in a news release. “Time will tell how much of the January … decreases are attributable to the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, which ended on January 25th. The shutdown delayed or completely suspended some real estate transactions that were dependent on federal government-guaranteed loans.”

Maine home sales declined by 12.9 percent in January compared with a year earlier, while the statewide median home sale price of $200,000 was unchanged from January 2017, according to the association. The median price indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

Maine home sales have been trending downward over the past several months following a period of record sales growth. Real estate agents have said low housing inventory and economic uncertainty contributed to the decline, which was exacerbated further by the 35-day government shutdown in December and January.

“Some Maine markets continue to be tight, with statewide for-sale inventory down 2 percent compared to a year ago,” Harrington said. “The limited supply has resulted in strong home values, which is advantageous for current homeowners looking to build equity, but also becomes a challenge for first-time homebuyers.”

For the three-month period ending Jan. 31, statewide home sales in Maine decreased by 7 percent compared with the same period of 2017, according to the report.

The median sale price of homes for the three-month period from November through Janaury was $215,000 – an increase of 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Home sales were down in 10 of Maine’s 16 counties for the three-month period compared with the same period of 2017. The biggest sales decrease was 16 percent, in Oxford County, while the biggest increase was 8 percent, in Piscataquis County.

The biggest increase in median price for the three-month period was in Knox County, where the median increased by 25.5 percent from a year earlier to $255,000. The biggest price decrease was in Piscataquis County, where the median fell by 13 percent to $103,026.

In January, the regional Northeast experienced a 1.4 percent decrease in home sales, while the regional median sale price of homes rose by 0.4 percent to $270,000 compared with January 2017, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Nationally, home sales fell by 8.4 percent in January from a year earlier, and the median sale price rose by 3.1 percent to $249,400, it said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: