Maine had a record year for home sales in 2018, with both sales volume and median price reaching their highest levels in recorded history.

According to Maine Listings, a total of 17,864 homes changed hands in 2018, a 1.3 percent increase over the previous year.

The value of homes jumped by 7.5 percent from the previous year to a statewide median sale price of $215,000. The median indicates that half of homes sold for more money and half sold for less.

“The sales year 2018 ended with the highest number of reported residential real estate transactions and highest median sales price since we began compiling data 20 years ago,” said Peter Harrington, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and broker/partner with Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland.

Harrington noted that the state’s housing market began to cool down in the fourth quarter of 2018. Home sales in December were down 14 percent statewide compared with December 2017. The median sale price remained high at $217,000 in December, an increase of 7.4 percent from a year earlier.

“We know that some of Maine’s sales decreases are attributable to the partial government shutdown, which has created consumer uncertainty,” Harrington said. “The shutdown has delayed or completely suspended some real estate transactions that were in the pipeline for government-guaranteed loans. The USDA Rural Development Program has been non-operational for the entire shutdown, and (Rural Development)-guaranteed loans account for around 10 percent of Maine’s home sale transactions.”

This story will be updated.

