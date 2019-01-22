Increased tidal flooding caused by sea level rise has contributed to a loss of $69.9 million in the appreciation of waterfront real estate values in Maine over the last 12 years, according to a report released this week.

Research compiled by Columbia University and First State Foundation, a nonprofit that quantifies the economic impact of sea level, showed Maine 2nd behind Massachusetts among New England states, which collectively lost $403 million in appreciated value between 2005-2017.

The same researchers had previously analyzed the real estate market in Miami-Dade County in Florida and saw similar impacts.

“Each time we analyze a new state we see the same phenomenon,” said Jeremy Porter, a Columbia professor and statistical consultant. “Increased tidal flooding leads to a loss in home value appreciation. As sea level rise accelerates, we expect the corresponding loss in relative home value to accelerate as well.”

The top five hardest hit communities in Maine were: Bath ($4.1 million); Biddeford ($3.7 million); Scarborough ($2.7 million); Saco ($2.2 million); and Kennebunkport ($1.7 million).

An extreme example cited was a home on East Grand Avenue in Scarborough which is assessed at $117,000 but should be worth $248,556, according the analysis.

This story will be updated.

