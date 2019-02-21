RUMFORD — The course lights came on, the temperatures started dropping, and so did the skiers during the Class B Alpine state championships Thursday at Black Mountain.

There were spills and chills on the slopes, but the Lathrop brothers kept their balance on the super-fast course and turned in top-five performances in giant slalom – just like they did in slalom on Wednesday – to lead Cape Elizabeth to its second straight boys’ Alpine championship.

Devon Lathrop of Cape Elizabeth charges down the giant slalom course in his second run Thursday at Black Mountain to capture his third individual state title and lead his team to the Class B Alpine title. Sun Journal photos by Daryn Slover Julia Pomeroy of Spruce Mountain prepares for the next gate during her first run Thursday. Pomeroy posted the best time in both runs to win the giant slalom title.

Devon Lathrop earned his third giant slalom state title with a combined time of 1:42.93. He was followed by his brother, Killian, who backed up his slalom victory with a second-place finish in giant slalom (1:43.95). Tiernan Lathrop (1:45.05) was fifth for the second straight day, and teammate Stewart Gagnon (1:48.18) finished 10th.

Those results gave Cape Elizabeth a two-day total of 1,567 points, well ahead of runner-up Yarmouth (1,504).

Maranacook took the girls’ Alpine title with 1,501 points, ahead of Fort Kent (1462), Yarmouth (1425) and Telstar (1424). Spruce Mountain’s Julia Pomeroy was the individual winner, and Abbey Landry of Telstar was the runner-up for the second day in a row.

Devon Lathrop was a two-time Class A giant slalom champion before the Capers moved down to Class B, and he missed most of last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He trailed Jacob Roy of Telstar by .22 seconds after Tuesday’s first run, but he was more than a second faster than everyone else on his second run.

“I am pretty stoked, honestly,” Lathrop said. “So my yearlong goal was coming back from ACL surgery. I was out for a full season, kind of putting back the pieces.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect. I hadn’t trained in GS in probably a week. I’ve been on slalom skis everyday. I kind of went into it blind, not with really high expectations, so I was hoping we all at least made top 10.”

Killian Lathrop, meanwhile, moved up from sixth place after the first run.

“The first run, I was kind of mad,” he said. “I fell a little bit, but I still got a pretty good finish, sixth or something. The second run, I didn’t have anything to lose … came back a little bit.”

Tiernan Lathrop and Gagnon secured the team title with their top-10 finishes.

“They had a showing today, didn’t they?” Cape Elizabeth assistant coach Andrew LaBonty said of his team. “They all came to race and they raced hard. I have known those boys since they were 3 years old and they all can ski great.

“They had a good showing today. They (team) works hard and are dedicated to the sport, and I think they have proven that and their hard work has paid off. (If they) keep working at it, they’ve got a future.”

Yarmouth’s Thomas Morris (1:44.00) and Asher Lockwood (1:45.64) finished third and seventh, respectively.

“I think the kids did a phenomenal job. … The boys lived up to everything we could have asked for,” Yarmouth Coach Gavin Glider said. “It has been a phenomenal season – great group of athletes.”

Dana Schwartz (seventh, 1:52.20) of Cape Elizabeth and Eleanor Donahue (10th, 1:53.39) of Yarmouth finished among the top-10 girls for the second straight day.

Pomeroy, a senior at Spruce Mountain, improved on her third-place finish in slalom.

“GS has always been my favorite since I was little,” she said. “I used to do mock GSs, like since the second or third grade, and it has just always been my favorite. … I just like going fast, and I feel like GS is the perfect place to let (the skis) go, go as fast as you can.”

