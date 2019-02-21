Wendy Williams is nearing her TV comeback.

The talk show host, who has not appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” since December because of health concerns, will make her return on March 4.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” reads a statement from Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind the show. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.”

Williams, 54, announced in mid-January that she was taking an “extended break” from the daytime talk show to deal with complications from Graves’ disease.

The host revealed last year that she’d been diagnosed with the condition, which is generally characterized by an overactive thyroid.

In her absence, various entertainers including Nick Cannon, Sherri Shepherd and Jason Biggs have filled in as guest hosts on the show.

Williams previously missed three weeks of the program last year after revealing she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

Share

< Previous

Next >