HOCKEY

Terrence Wallin scored with 1:43 left in overtime Friday night to give the Maine Mariners their sixth straight win, 4-3 over the Adirondack Thunder at Glens Falls, New York.

John Furgele, Greg Chase and Taylor Cammarata also scored for Maine, which won a fourth straight on its trip that ends Saturday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Connor LaCouvee made 31 saves for the Mariners.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: PJ Dozier hit a winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Maine Red Claws a 112-109 win over the Delaware Blue Coats in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sheldon Jeter led the Claws with 22 points. Maine forced overtime by closing the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run.

Dozier finished with 20 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Baltimore Ravens defensive back Tavon Young, 24, signed a three-year contract extension, part of the team’s effort to retain budding talent.

• The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract.

• New England, Arizona and Washington each will get four of the 32 compensatory draft picks the NFL awarded.

The Patriots get two picks in the third round, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

• A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears have decided to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey after one season.

Signed to a four-year contract in March, Parkey made just 23 of 30 field goals during the regular season for the third-lowest conversion rate in the NFL. He was 42 of 45 on extra points.

GOLF

PGA: D.J. Trahan birdied the final hole at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a 5-under 67 and a share of the second-round lead with Nate Lashley in the Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

LPGA: Jenny Shin snatched the lead at the LPGA Thailand with a birdie on the last hole of the second round at Siam Country Club Pattaya in Chonburi, Thailand.

Three players were tied for second, one shot back: Lizette Salas, Minjee Lee and first-round leader Eun-Hee Ji.

MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP: Dustin Johnson putted for birdie on every hole and shot a 4-under 67, leaving him bogey-free for 36 holes and two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend at Mexico City.

Tiger Woods got back in the game with a 65, but is still was six shots behind.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova came back to edge Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the final at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kvitova will meet Belinda Bencic in the final. Bencic stopped Elina Svitolina’s bid for a third consecutive title, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Alexis Pinturault added the season-long World Cup title in Alpine combined to the world championship title he won 11 days ago.

Pinturault won the discipline’s season-ending race after his main rival, Marco Schwarz of Austria, picked up an injury in the super-G portion and was forced to skip the slalom at Bansko, Bulgaria.

